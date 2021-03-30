POCATELLO — Come join us for our free Medicare annual enrollment educational event regarding what Medicare means for you. We will be going over the A, B, C and D’s of Medicare, as well as your rights and options as a recipient. The event will be held at the Silver Key Benefits office, 475 Yellowstone Ave. Ste. D in Pocatello at 5:30 p.m. April 12.
Bring your questions and a friend. We will be holding these events at our office until the library is open again for community events. Masks are highly encouraged, and social distancing will be practiced.
Seating is limited, so please RSVP.