POCATELLO — The Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District announced today that it is suspending operations at the Mountain View Event Center in Pocatello effective immediately, through March 29. At that time, MEC staff will rely upon health authority assessments regarding the threat public gatherings represent in the spread of coronavirus in deciding whether to reopen or remain closed.
“We know this represents an inconvenience to our many customers and patrons,” said Raul Cano, executive director of the Pocatello-Chubbuck Auditorium District. “But we have an obligation to think first of public safety. Health authorities across the board have determined that public gatherings in places like our facility represent one of the primary ways coronavirus is spread. If we’re to successfully meet the challenge of getting this pandemic under control, we need to listen to the recommendations of the public health professionals charged with our safety.”
During closure, the MEC will have the facility deep cleaned and disinfected. The event center’s cleaning contractor, Nucleane, will spray disinfectant on all touchpoints, restrooms, bleachers and other surfaces with which the public may come into contact. Multiple hand sanitizer stations will be installed in the lobby.
“We appreciate the support of our patrons in making this decision to do the right thing,” said Cano. “We look forward to resuming operations just as soon as it is in the public’s interest.”