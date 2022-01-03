POCATELLO — In partnership with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce Foundation and contributions from Idaho Central Credit Union, D. L. Evans Bank, Lookout Credit Union, Citizens Community Bank and US Bank, Mayor Brian Blad is encouraging class of 2022 high school graduating seniors to apply for one of the two-year scholarships totaling $2,000.
To be eligible, applicants must be high school seniors within the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 boundaries. However, students can be in private, public, homeschool or online academies. Applicants must also plan to attend an Idaho State University academic, technical or vocational program.
“This scholarship opportunity was created to help students who have a desire to continue their schooling but may have an obstacle keeping them from pursuing their dream,” Blad said. “Funding, grades or lack of community service shouldn’t be a reason their education stops. I also want students to know that a four-year degree isn’t their only option. This scholarship can help them attend any of Idaho State University’s degree or certificate programs.”
The Mayoral Scholarship Committee will evaluate each application. Consideration will be given to applicants’ personal higher learning goals, financial needs and possible impediments to higher education. Five recipients will be awarded two-year scholarships each totaling $2,000 or $500 per semester.
Applications are available online at bit.ly/PocatelloPromise2022, and paper copies are available at the mayor’s office, 911 N. 7th Ave. and all high school counselors’ offices. Completed applications will be accepted via the online form, email at mayor@pocatello.us with the subject line “Mayoral Scholarship Program” or in-person at the mayor’s office. Completed applications must be submitted no later than Feb. 25 at 5 p.m.
Students with questions about the scholarship can contact Anne Nichols, administrative services manager, at 208-234-6163.
