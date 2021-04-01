POCATELLO — City of Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Lookout Credit Union and the Marshall Public Library once again partnered together for education, presenting the fifth annual Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon for 2021.
This reading program challenges K-5 public schools, charter/private schools and home-schooled students in Pocatello, Chubbuck and Fort Hall to read a million minutes combined in the month of February.
Lookout Credit Union and Marshall Public Library's Kathryn Poulter, distributed over 7,500 reading tracking sheets to all elementary schools at the end of January. Students then calculated their reading minutes starting Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. The sheets were then collected and tallied at the beginning of March.
We are proud to announce this year the students have surpassed the goal of a million minutes. The final total minutes were 1,007,495, with almost 2,000 students participating.
“Even though this has been a year of many challenges, it is so heartwarming to see that reading continues to be an important lifeline for children as they learn and grow. The students throughout Pocatello, Chubbuck and Fort Hall read more than a million minutes and certainly went on many reading adventures during the month of February. We look forward to this tradition going on for years and years to come," said Kathryn Poulter, Marshall Public Library.
Lookout Credit Union has generously donated cash prizes for their library for the schools with the highest statistics.
— Most Minutes Total winner: Wilcox Elementary School, 157,900 minutes ($500).
— Highest Average Per Child winner: Holy Spirit Catholic School, 1,633 minutes per child ($500).
— Highest Percentage of Participation (two-way tie) winner: Gate City Elementary School, 100% participation ($250). Winner: Holy Spirit Catholic School, 100% participation ($250).
Whether you have 100 students like Holy Spirit or 500 students like Wilcox or Gate City, each school has the eligibility to win cash prizes for their school during this challenge. The principal and librarian from the winning schools will get a check presentation with Mayor Brian Blad, presented by Lookout Credit Union, media coverage and cash prizes.
Each student that participated in the challenge will also get a Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon ribbon, also courtesy of Lookout Credit Union.