POCATELLO — City of Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, ISU Credit Union and the Marshall Public Library are partnering to bring the community the 4th Annual Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon Reading Challenge.
This reading program challenges K-5 public schools, charter/private schools and home-schooled students in Pocatello, Chubbuck and Fort Hall, to read a million minutes combined in the month of February.
ISU Credit Union donated over 7,500 reading log sheets to all elementary schools in the region. Teachers will be instructed to send home the sheets Friday and students may start recording their reading progress starting Saturday through Feb. 29. The sheets will then be collected and tallied in early March.
"It is so exciting to have this annual reading marathon come around again. Not only is reading very important for children to learn fluency and become successful in school and in life, but it is also a lot of fun. We hope children will have a wonderful time exploring many books and stories during this month-long marathon," said Kathryn Poulter, Marshall Public Library youth services librarian.
ISU Credit Union has generously donated cash prizes to the library of the schools with the highest statistics, including:
— “Most Minutes Total” (2019 Winner: Gate City Elementary) ($500)
— “Most Percentage of Participation” (2019 Winner: Holy Spirit Catholic School) ($250)
— “Highest Average Per Child” (2019 Winner: Holy Spirit Catholic School) ($250)
“As you can see, whether you have 100 students like Holy Spirit or 500 students like Gate City, each school has the eligibility to win a prize for their efforts,” said Pocatello Mayor Blad. The winning schools will get a visit from Mayor Brian Blad, media coverage, along with a big check presentation from ISU Credit Union.
Last year, we had a combined total of 532,416 minutes, with a participation rate of 856 students. Each student that participates will get a Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon ribbon, courtesy of ISU Credit Union.
For more information about this topic, please contact BJ Fillingame at 208-235-7136 or by email bfillingame@isucu.net.