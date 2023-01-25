reading log

An example of the reading sheets students will fill out for the Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon Reading Challenge.

 Image courtesy of Lookout Credit Union

SOUTHEAST IDAHO — Each year in February, Lookout Credit Union partners up with city of Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 and the Marshall Public Library to bring the Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon Reading Challenge.

This reading program challenges all K-5 public schools, charter/private schools and home-schooled students in Pocatello, Chubbuck and Fort Hall, to read a combined total of a million minutes in the month of February.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.