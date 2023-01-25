SOUTHEAST IDAHO — Each year in February, Lookout Credit Union partners up with city of Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 and the Marshall Public Library to bring the Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon Reading Challenge.
This reading program challenges all K-5 public schools, charter/private schools and home-schooled students in Pocatello, Chubbuck and Fort Hall, to read a combined total of a million minutes in the month of February.
Every elementary school in the region received 7,500 reading sheets, and students may then start recording their reading progress starting Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. (Teachers may also choose to read and track the sheets in their classrooms.) The sheets will then be collected at the end of February and tallied in early March. In the past two years, this program has shattered the million-minute record and exceeded expectations.
Schools can win in three categories:
— Most minutes read by school — $500
— Highest participation read by school — $250
— Highest average minutes read by student per school — $250
The winning schools will get money and a visit with Mayor Brian Blad. Whether you come from a school of thousands or a small charter, each school has a chance to win money for their libraries. Grab your books, track your sheets and let’s break some reading records for 2023.
