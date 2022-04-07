POCATELLO — City of Pocatello’s Mayor Brian Blad, Lookout Credit Union and the Marshall Public Library once again has partnered together for education, presenting the sixth Annual Mayor’s Million Minute Marathon for 2022.
This reading program challenges K-5 public schools, charter/private schools and home-schooled students in the Pocatello, Chubbuck and Fort Hall area to have a goal of reading a million minutes combined in the month of February.
Lookout Credit Union, and Marshall Public Library’s Kathryn Lopez Luker, distributed over 7,500 reading tracking sheets to all elementary schools at the end of January. Students then calculated their reading time starting Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. The sheets were then collected and tallied at the beginning of March.
This year, the students have more than doubled their minutes from their 1-million-minute goal, with the final total clocking in at 2,200,025, along with a record number of students participating this year (2,854). Kathryn Lopez Luker of Marshall Public Library said: “This wonderful, yearly program helps children build excellent skills and gives them an opportunity to develop a love for reading. Congratulations to everyone who participated. If everyone reads a little, the whole community accomplishes a lot.”
For the winners, Lookout Credit Union has generously donated cash prizes for their library for the schools with the highest statistics.
The winners are:
— Most Minutes Total winner: Gate City Elementary School, 715,365 minutes ($500).
— Highest Average Per Child winner: Holy Spirit Catholic School, 2,571 minutes per child ($500).
— Highest Percentage of Participation (three-way tie) winner: Wilcox Elementary School, 100% participation ($250). Gate City Elementary School, 100% participation ($250). Holy Spirit Catholic School, 100% participation ($250).
The principals and librarians from the winning schools each got a check presentation with Mayor Brian Blad. Lookout Credit Union also gave each of the winning schools a giant personalized check to proudly display at their school, and each reading participant will also receive a ribbon.
The MMMM started in 2016, with the idea coming from Mayor Brian Blad, who wanted to increase reading awareness in local schools and approached Lookout Credit Union for support.
“The overwhelming support and buy-in for this program (MMMM) is a true testament to the parents, teachers and, most of all, the learners. This program goes to show that with community buy-in, and local support, anything can be accomplished. We love supporting this program, as books unlock the knowledge to a brighter and more beautiful future for everyone. We are honored to be involved with this wonderful reading program with Mayor Blad since the beginning," said BJ Fillingame, vice president of marketing for Lookout Credit Union.
The first year’s total minutes was 487,590 (2016) and has since increased almost five times the amount from the first year. This reading program is a huge success, and the community looks forward to continuing it in the years to come.
For questions contact BJ Fillingame, Lookout Credit Union vice president of marketing, at 208-235-7100 or bfillingame@lookoutcu.com.