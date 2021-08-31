Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad, right, presents Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho superintendent, with a $1,000 check at one of the rest spots under construction at Zoo Idaho. The money comes from Mayor Blad completing the 2020 Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Mayor’s Walking Challenge. The donation will fund the construction of two rest spots along the zoo’s Western States Cat pathway.
POCATELLO — Whether he was strolling, hiking or running, every step by Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad last October brought him closer to earning funds for Zoo Idaho.
Monday, Mayor Blad presented Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho superintendent, with a $1,000 donation from his completion of the 2020 Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Mayor’s Walking Challenge. The money will fund the construction of two rest spots along the zoo’s Western States Cat pathway. Outfitted with a shade structure and places to sit, the rest areas will provide convenient places for patrons to take a quick break while they are strolling around Zoo Idaho.
“Walking around Zoo Idaho is a fantastic and easy way to get out and be active,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “If you stop and see every animal at the zoo, you’ll have walked nearly a mile.”
“Mayor Blad’s donation will enhance an already significant feature in the Western States Cat pathway,” said Peter Pruett, Zoo Idaho superintendent. “Idaho’s summer sun gets hot, and a spot to chill is a great addition.”
Previously, Mayor Blad has donated to the Hitting Hearts Foundation and the Living in the New Community transition program.
In total, Mayor Blad took 403,643 steps during the 2020 Mayor’s Walking Challenge in which more than 80 mayors across Idaho participated.
