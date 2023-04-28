Is it time yet to trade your snowshoes for your wading shoes? Well, snow is clinging to the Southeast Idaho landscape longer than normal this spring, but remember, snowy winters make happy fish — and anglers too. Look at what’s headed your way in the Southeast Region during the month of May — over 50,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout.
Here is a quick summary of what you need to know about some of these fun fisheries.
— Bannock Reservoir — 1,000 rainbow trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex Park near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers trout fishing with many recreational amenities nearby. The 6-acre pond is surrounded by playgrounds, soccer fields, basketball courts, running and biking trails, and an amphitheater for community events. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the pond.
— Bear River below Oneida Dam — 3,000 rainbow trout. These fish will be stocked in the very scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river below the dam. This popular section of the river offers the longest continuous public access along the entire Bear River.
— Blackfoot Reservoir — 20,200 rainbow trout. Blackfoot Reservoir is located approximately 16 miles north of Soda Springs. It covers 17,000 surface acres when full, making it the second-largest reservoir in the Southeast Region. Anglers enjoy fishing for rainbows, cutthroats and smallmouth bass in this body of water. The Bureau of Land Management manages a campground near the reservoir with 16 developed sites available on a first-come, first-serve basis. There are also day-use sites for picnicking. Other amenities include a boat ramp, drinking water, electrical hookups, fire rings and vault toilets.
— Dike Lake — 1,500 rainbow trout. Located adjacent to the Blackfoot Reservoir Campground, this waterbody gets stocked once a year. Come catch ‘em before they’re gone.
— Dingle Gravel Pond — 1,000 rainbow trout. This pond is located adjacent to the Bear River east of Dingle in Bear Lake County.
— Edson Fichter Pond — 1,900 rainbow trout. This 3-acre pond is located just minutes from downtown Pocatello and offers local anglers of all ages a convenient escape close to home. Nestled within the 40-acre Edson Fichter Nature Area, this pond features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Your dog is welcome to be your fishing buddy — if leashed while at the pond and on the trails. However, if they need to cool off or would like to practice their retrieving skills, there is a “puppy pond” built just for them on the same property.
— Kelly Park Pond — 500 rainbow trout. Located in Soda Springs, accessing this pond requires a short walk, but it offers a great kids' fishing opportunity. Lace up the boots, grab the fishing poles and take the kids on a nature walk.
— McTucker Pond — 1,500 rainbow trout. Located near Springfield on land managed by the Bureau of Reclamation, this pond occupies more than 8 acres. Anglers can reel in rainbow trout, bluegill, sunfish, largemouth bass, bullhead and channel catfish. This is a great fishery for the kids too. There is a nearby camping area and vault restrooms available. Getting there: From State Highway 39 that runs between American Falls and Blackfoot, turn south at mile marker 34.8 onto 1700 West (Steiklein Road) and go 2.7 miles to a "T" in road. Turn right and go 1 mile on 1075 South (River Road) to "T" in road and turn left into the McTucker Pond complex.
— Montpelier Rearing Pond — 250 rainbow trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon in the hills east of Montpelier. It’s a great spot to take kids fishing.
— Montpelier Reservoir — 5,000 rainbow trout. This reservoir is located in the hills east of Montpelier at an elevation of 6,500 feet. It has very basic facilities but offers a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.
Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.