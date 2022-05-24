POCATELLO — Congratulations to Sawyer Lloyd, a fifth-grade learner attending Tendoy Elementary, and Angela Reyes, an 11th-grade learner attending Century High School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 May C.A.K.E. award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
Sawyer was nominated by her teacher, Mr. Chris Richardson. In his nomination letter, Mr. Richardson wrote: “Sawyer has shown exemplary attitude every single day this school year. Sawyer is a new student to Tendoy as well as School District 25. As a new student, it would be understandable for her to be nervous or scared of such a new learning community. However, Sawyer has been amazing. She has been significantly helpful with helping others in class with their academics as well as being a friend to anyone...and I mean ANYONE, who needs a friend. I observed her one day excited to hang out with her friends at recess, but on her way out, she noticed a boy in my class, who struggles with social skills, who hesitantly asked Sawyer if she would be willing to spend recess with him. Without hesitation, Sawyer agreed with a smile to spend recess with him. Sawyer also volunteers in the preschool class right next to our 5th grade classroom. She will go in every week and read with preschool learners. She has been involved with many service opportunities throughout the school year here at Tendoy. Sawyer is highly respected among her peers. She has been a member of our student council and has been faithful in serving her community and school. She is a great role model to all those she interacts with. I am grateful for Sawyer for being a gentle and amazing example of kindness and encouragement. Overall, she provides comfort to those who stand in need of comfort. She has outstanding character and courage. She strives to be better every day. She is resilient and never gives up.”
Angela was nominated by her cheer coach, Ms. Meagan Brockett. In her nomination letter, Ms. Brockett wrote, “Angela is a kind, thoughtful learner who always puts others first. Angela is bilingual, and was recently connected with a new student to help translate. After lunch, I took Angela up to a classroom to meet our new friend. On our way up, we were walking through a very messy commons area, and without even thinking about it Angela started picking up trash and throwing it away. When Angela and our new friend connected, she invited her to lunch the next day and made her feel welcome. Angela is a cheerleader and takes a lot of pride in our school. There are many qualities that make Angela a well deserving candidate for the CAKE award, but this most recent display of character really makes her stand out to me. Angela is always a good friend, a good listener, and goes above and beyond to help her teammates, fellow learners, teachers, coaches, and family.”
Sawyer and Angela were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on May 17. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The district recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.