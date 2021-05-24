POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize learners who show great character. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from our district, from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.
Congratulations to Cristopher Azcaray and Pume Baldwin, May’s C.A.K.E. Award recipients. Cris is a fifth grade learner at Washington Elementary and Pume is an eighth grade learner at Franklin Middle School.
Cristopher was nominated by school counselor Mrs. Heidi Wood. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Wood wrote: “Cris exemplifies all four components of the C.A.K.E. award: character, attitude, kindness, and encouragement. We had a new student join our school a few months ago. This student was assigned to Cris's 5th grade classroom. This new student did not speak English and has some learning challenges. Cris speaks our new student's language and eagerly accepted the challenge to interpret in the classroom. Cris sat by his new peer and translated directions, offered encouragement and instruction on assignments, and helped translate their teacher's instructions.
"Cris further showed his character, kindness, and positive attitude by taking his new peer under his wing at recess. Cris included him within his friend group at recess and made sure our new student had friends with whom to play. Cris could have easily taken a break from the rigors of translation and spending an enormous amount of time with the new student in the classroom by playing with his own friends at recess. Cris, however, chose to be inclusive and help his new classmate feel welcome by including him both inside and outside the classroom.
"Cris's kindness and eagerness to help a peer are amazing. Cris has a contagious smile and is a positive leader and role-model in our school. He is so deserving of recognition for going above and beyond by helping a fellow peer and happily filling a need at our school!”
Pume was nominated by her teacher Mrs. Christina Lenihan. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Lenihan wrote: “I had the pleasure of being Pume's Health teacher for two trimesters, and she was a hardworking student who was kind and considerate to all. Pume continued in the spirit of thinking of others even after she left my classroom.
"Over Thanksgiving break, she took it upon herself to express her gratitude for the staff at Franklin Middle School by creating almost 50 posters. They are hung throughout the building. Every time I see one, I am reminded of the kind and thoughtful student that Pume Baldwin is.”
Cris and Pume were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on May 18. As the educational partner for the award, McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names. Both learners were also recognized among their peers in their class with a special treat.