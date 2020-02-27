Cooper Norman CPAs and Business Advisors is pleased to announce that Matthew D. Barker, certified public accountant, has successfully completed the requirements to earn the designation of certified valuation analyst from the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts. The CVA is the premier accreditation for CPAs who provide business valuation and litigation consulting services.
To become accredited by NACVA®, candidates are required to successfully complete an intensive training and testing process. An initial requirement of becoming a CVA is that the applicant be a licensed certified public accountant. To maintain the CVA designation, individuals must have a minimum number of hours of continuing professional education each year and conduct themselves within the ethical mandates established by the profession.
Matthew Barker has over six years of public accounting experience. In addition to his focus on business valuations, he specializes in corporate and individual taxation for closely-held businesses in the medical and financial services industries.
Prior to joining Cooper Norman, Matthew attended Idaho State University where he was honored as a Horatio Alger Scholar. He was an active member in several extracurricular organizations and graduated in the top 10% of his class with an honors bachelor’s degree in accounting.
Matthew currently holds a certified public accountant’s license from the state of Idaho. He maintains professional affiliation with the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Idaho Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts.
Cooper Norman CPAs and Business Advisors is a full-service accounting and business consulting firm that offers tax compliance and consulting, assurance services, estate planning, business valuation and litigation support, and bookkeeping and accounting services. Cooper Norman is locally owned and operates in Southeast Idaho, with offices in Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls and Rexburg. The firm provides client services all over the nation. We specialize in construction, medical, dairy, agriculture large and small business industries.
Cooper Norman has been recognized by Forbes magazine as one of the nation’s top tax and accounting firms for 2020.