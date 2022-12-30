POCATELLO —The Pocatello Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People invites the community to join us in our annual celebration on Jan. 14 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The celebration will take place at the Pond Student Union on the Idaho State University campus in the Wood River rooms. A program will begin at 6 p.m., which will include a served meal, middle and high school essay selections, video of art entries, naming of the MLK Community Service Award winner(s), and reflections on Dr. King’s legacy.

