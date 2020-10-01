POCATELLO — Thanks to the Marshall Public Library and the Pocatello Arts Council, patrons will be able to enjoy a little art and culture for free.
Through the Library’s Arts and Community Ticket program, patrons can enjoy theater performances at Idaho State University’s L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center and peruse the exhibits at the Idaho Museum of Natural History or Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Museum at no cost.
“ACT provides community members access to the wealth of culture and enrichment in our own community,” said Amy Campbell, public services supervisor. “This year with so many organizations necessarily modifying what they do, it is especially important for people to have the chance to enjoy these opportunities.”
All tickets are available in sets. A set of tickets to performances at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center includes two adult tickets, except for the performances of "Elephant and Piggie," which includes tickets for two adults and two children. A set of tickets to the IMNH and Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Museum includes one adult ticket and two youth tickets. Tickets are available the first Monday of each month on a first-come, first-served basis with two sets available each month for theater performances and two each month for each of the museums. Tickets to the IMNH and Shoshone-Bannock Tribal Museum will be available starting in October. Patrons who utilize the tickets are asked to contact each venue prior to attending to find out what procedures are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets were purchased using funds from the Marshall Public Library and a Pocatello Arts Council grant.
“The tickets to the ISU Theater were purchased entirely through a generous grant from the Pocatello Arts Council,” Campbell said. “The Pocatello Arts Council has been supportive of the program since the library’s started it last year, and we are grateful to them for helping to bring ISU's wonderful theater performances to even more people this year.”
For more information on the Arts and Community Tickets program, contact Amy Campbell, Public Services Supervisor, at 208-232-1263, ext. 105.
