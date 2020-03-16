POCATELLO — The Marshall Public Library will be closing to the public as a precaution for novel coronavirus until further notice.
In consultation with Southeastern Idaho Public Health, on March 16 at noon, the library began to be closed to patrons and residents. Patrons are still able to and encouraged to utilize the library’s online offerings, such as Overdrive, Cloud Library and Kanopy via our website at marshallpl.org. Library employees will be available by phone between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday to assist citizens.
Patrons are asked to not return library materials until further notice. Any late fees that may be incurred will be waived.
Please visit the Marshall Public Library’s website and Facebook page for updates.
City officials encourage all residents to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. Additional information on ways to help prevent the spread of the disease can be found at siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php, coronavirus.idaho.gov and cdc.gov.