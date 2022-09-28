POCATELLO —The Marshall Public Library is looking to take in your excess produce. Whether it’s a little or a lot, every bit helps. According to The Idaho Foodbank, Idaho is home to over 152,890 people with food insecurity.

In 2019, Marshall Public Library donated around 800 pounds of produce thanks to the community. If you have extra fruits or vegetables, please consider donating. The library will be accepting donations through September and the first couple of weeks into October.

