POCATELLO —The Marshall Public Library is looking to take in your excess produce. Whether it’s a little or a lot, every bit helps. According to The Idaho Foodbank, Idaho is home to over 152,890 people with food insecurity.
In 2019, Marshall Public Library donated around 800 pounds of produce thanks to the community. If you have extra fruits or vegetables, please consider donating. The library will be accepting donations through September and the first couple of weeks into October.
“The community has been great this year. We know things have been hard on everyone and still the people of Pocatello have come through to help others. Every little bit helps, and we have received donations of all sizes, so thank you,” said Public Services Supervisor Amy Campbell with the Marshall Public Library.
The Idaho Foodbank regularly needs fresh fruits and vegetables, said Campbell. And after not having the Garden to Give program for the last two years due to the pandemic, Marshall Public Library is excited to have it back this year and for many years to come.
Marshall Public Library is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days' advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248, or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.