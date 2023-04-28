POCATELLO — It’s time to start seeding our gardens. Garden to Give is back again this year. Marshall Public Library is teaming up with The Idaho Foodbank to help get excess produce from your garden to the food bank.
Thanks to community members, in 2022 Marshall Public Library delivered several hundred pounds of produce to The Idaho Foodbank. This annual donation is greatly appreciated by The Idaho Food Bank. So, when planting your garden this year, please consider adding a few additional seeds or adding an extra fruit or vegetable plant.
“This program is great for gardeners of all levels who want to give. It doesn’t have to be a lot, but every bit helps someone in need,” said Public Services Supervisor Amy Campbell with the Marshall Public Library. “We see lots of community members plant extra on purpose just to donate.”
The library will accept donations from July through mid-October. Staff is letting everyone know now to give those with a green thumb a heads up if they were starting to plant their gardens.
Marshall Public Library is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.gov, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello.
