POCATELLO — Finding out more about the happenings at the Marshall Public Library just got easier.
Today, the library unveiled a newly redesigned marshallpl.org. The new site is mobile-friendly, and content is now streamlined, making it easier for users to navigate and find details on the programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library. Additionally, a mobile printing feature has been added that allows patrons to send a print job from their device to a printer at the library for pick up the same day.
“Mobile printing will be a huge benefit to patrons that don’t have printers or are in a hurry and don’t have time to log onto one of the library's public computers,” said Trina Bonman, associate director with the Marshall Public Library. “We often have students printing their homework and other patrons printing tax returns, documents and more.”
For employees at the library, managing the site on a daily basis will be easier. Using a content management system, updating text and images on marshallpl.org will be a much simpler process.
“The old site was hand-coded, and, if you don’t have experience with coding, it’s difficult to make any changes,” said Rick Satterfield, webmaster. “With the content management system, you can select your image, update the text and the content management system does the coding for you.”
The previous version of the site had been in place since 2010.
