POCATELLO — The Marshall Public Library is inviting you to step out of your reading comfort zone in 2020.
The library will be starting its annual 50/50 Book Quest Jan. 2. During the quest, patrons are challenged to read 50 books from different categories over the course of 2020. New for 2020 will be a quest for those 12 years old and younger. The children’s group is challenged to read 30 books during the year.
“We want people to experience authors and genres that they would not normally choose and to have fun throughout the year,” said Cresta Craner, administrative assistant at the Marshall Public Library. “Some of the categories include (a) coming of age story, a favorite author and a book with a hero, to name just a few.”
2020 will mark the third year for the 50/50 Book Quest. Nearly 500 patrons participated in the challenge in 2018 and 2019 combined.
The challenge will wrap up Dec. 31, 2020 and patrons who complete the 50/50 Book Quest will receive a prize. Patrons can sign up at marshallpl.org or in person at the library, 113 South Garfield Ave. and must have a valid Marshall Public Library card.
For more information on the other programs and services offered by the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org or like the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marshallpl.
