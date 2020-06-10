POCATELLO — If you’ve been itching to pick up a good book this summer, now’s as good a time as any.
Monday marked the start of the Marshall Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program. The theme for 2020 is “Imagine Your Story,” and readers of all ages are invited to complete weekly reading challenges. Those who complete their challenges will receive entries for their division’s grand prize drawing at the end of the program. Youth readers will receive a free book when they complete both 600 minutes and 1,200 minutes of reading. Librarians have also put together different activities for youth to complete at home with the program. A limited number of activity kits are available on a first-come, first-served basis at the library.
“We are really excited to still be able to offer our reading program this summer, even though we aren’t hosting onsite programing,” said Trina Bonman, associate director. “We think that our patrons will enjoy the new features of our online platform, along with the familiar things our program has always had. We hope that everyone in Pocatello enjoys reading all summer long.”
To sign—up, visit the websites below. Patrons with questions about the Summer Reading Program are asked to contact the staff member assigned to their division.
Preschool and kindergarten:
Becca Hyde — bhyde@marshallpl.org
Elementary (First to fifth grade):
Kathryn Poulter — kpoulter@marshallpl.org
Teens (Sixth to 12th grade):
Kath Ann Hendricks — khendricks@marshallpl.org
Adult (18 and older):
Becky Hadley — bhadley@marshallpl.org
For more information on the Summer Reading Program, visit bit.ly/MPL2020SummerReadingProgram. Patrons who do not have internet access at home are invited to access the Summer Reading Program websites at the Marshall Public Library.
For more information on the programs and services available at the Marshall Public Library, visit marshallpl.org or like the library’s Facebook page at facebook.com/marshallpl.
The Marshall Public Library is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days’ advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave., Pocatello, ID.