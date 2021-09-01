Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation2@journalnet.com for help creating one.
POCATELLO — For a third year, the Marshall Public Library will help you sample for free some of the cultural opportunities available in the community.
Recently, staff announced the organizations that will be partnering with the Marshall Public Library for the 2021-22 season of the Arts and Community Ticket program. This season, tickets are available for the Idaho Museum of Natural History, Museum of Clean, Bannock County Historical Museum and My World Discovery Museum.
“Our community has a lot to offer,” said Amy Campbell, public services supervisor at the Marshall Public Library. “The Arts and Community Ticket program help community members explore what Pocatello has to offer and enjoy new experiences.”
Story continues below video
Tickets become available the first Monday of each month (excluding holidays) on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons must have a Marshall Public Library card to check out tickets. Tickets are limited to one set of tickets per venue per household for the 2021-22 season. Patrons are asked to contact library staff to see which tickets are available each month. Patrons who utilize the tickets are also asked to contact each venue before attending to find out what procedures are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tickets were donated by partnering organizations.
The Arts and Community Ticket program was started in 2019 as a way to showcase arts and culture opportunities available to residents.
For more information on the Arts and Community Ticket program, contact Amy Campbell, Public Services Supervisor, at 208-232-1263, ext. 105.
The Marshall Public Library is accessible to persons with disabilities. Program access accommodations may be provided with three days advance notice by contacting Skyler Beebe at sbeebe@pocatello.us, 208-234-6248 or 5815 S. 5th Ave. Pocatello, ID.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.
Read the latest edition of the Idaho State Journal in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.