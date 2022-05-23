ARIMO — Forty-nine students of the Marsh Valley graduating senior class were presented with over one-half million dollars in scholarship money from three local universities at the annual awards assembly last week. Idaho State University contributed the most scholarship money, which was $324,000. Utah State University at Logan awarded $244,400 and BYU-Idaho of Rexburg added $18,711, bringing the total to $589,111 from these three universities.
In addition, 14 individual family scholarships were awarded honoring deceased loved ones. They include three scholarships in memory of Jerry L. Christiansen and three more from Lions Club Fuhriman scholarships. Two scholarships each were presented in memory of Allen and Betty Brady, Luke and Leslie Bloxham, and Carol Staley and Linda Sorenson. Others include Marianne Christiansen Howe Memorial, Norman J. Lish Memorial, Joe Guthrie Memorial and Kurt Smedley Memorial.
Miscellaneous scholarships also came from Farm Bureau, Guthrie Lava Mobile Estate, Boise State University, Dixie College, Lewis and Clark State College, Nucor Corporation and Distinguished Young Women Scholarship. Two athletic scholarships were awarded as well. Cami Harris received a soccer scholarship from Casper College of Wyoming. Carroll College of Helena, Montana awarded Peyton Howe a football scholarship.
Five other seniors received National Guard scholarships. They are Dawson Anderson, Hunter Turner, Caelum Bearnson, Evan Cramer and Rheaghan Miller.
Graduation services will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center gymnasium, 12655 S. Old U.S. Highway 91 in Arimo.
Senior class members are:
Dawson Anderson
Qwin Anderson
Katie Babcock
Riley Bartlett
Caelum Bearnson
Adri Belnap
Bryson Belnap
Michael Belnap
Hayley Bennett
Austin Benson
Bradley Benson
Bridger Betty
Gavin Bissell
Cody Bloxham
Francesco Bosisio
Dalton Bowman
Easton Branson
Jaxson Briscoe
Lacey Bullock
Dylan Call
Eliza Carter
Nevaeh Christensen
Taylin Clark
Evan Cramer
Brady Dahlke
Hyrum Doyle
Dylan Driessen
Alex Evans
Braxton Foster
Colton Foster
Tristin Foster
Sarah Freeman
Tabitha Graham
Dakota Greenwood
Brayden Gregerson
Sophie Hadley
Kimberly Hancock
Camryn Harris
Charlotte Harris
Jaden Harris
Garett Hatch
Benjamin Hebdon
Katanya Higbee
Hamilton Hill
Lawrence Holbrook
Payton Howe
William Karter Howell
Claire Janicki
Jaycee Johnson
Hudson Jones
Wyatt Jones
Carson Jons
Jayden Ketner
Karson Koester
Cash Larsen
Carlee Lattimer
Paige Lish
Walker Lish
Ian Loertscher
Maycee Lunt
Abby Marshall
Drew Mattson
Charles McQuivey
Rheagen Miller
Calli Morris
Maycee Murdock
Cort Newlin
Hans Owens
Rial Owens
Robert Pavlis
Max Peck
Abby Pope
Hunter Roche
Angel Sanchez
Travis Simons
Aaron Singh
Brooklyn Smith
Megan Smith
Grayson Sorenson
Bailey Steele
Zoie Stewart
Jaydon Stoor
Jordyn Stoor
Kaden Taylor
Cody Tomi
Mikeeli Townsend
Alisa Tsai
Hunter Turner
McKenzee Turner
Paul Welton
Kaycee Williams
Payton Wood
Daxton Woodmancy
Brock Young
McKenna Young