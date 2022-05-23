ARIMO — Forty-nine students of the Marsh Valley graduating senior class were presented with over one-half million dollars in scholarship money from three local universities at the annual awards assembly last week. Idaho State University contributed the most scholarship money, which was $324,000. Utah State University at Logan awarded $244,400 and BYU-Idaho of Rexburg added $18,711, bringing the total to $589,111 from these three universities.

In addition, 14 individual family scholarships were awarded honoring deceased loved ones. They include three scholarships in memory of Jerry L. Christiansen and three more from Lions Club Fuhriman scholarships. Two scholarships each were presented in memory of Allen and Betty Brady, Luke and Leslie Bloxham, and Carol Staley and Linda Sorenson. Others include Marianne Christiansen Howe Memorial, Norman J. Lish Memorial, Joe Guthrie Memorial and Kurt Smedley Memorial.

Miscellaneous scholarships also came from Farm Bureau, Guthrie Lava Mobile Estate, Boise State University, Dixie College, Lewis and Clark State College, Nucor Corporation and Distinguished Young Women Scholarship. Two athletic scholarships were awarded as well. Cami Harris received a soccer scholarship from Casper College of Wyoming. Carroll College of Helena, Montana awarded Peyton Howe a football scholarship.

Five other seniors received National Guard scholarships. They are Dawson Anderson, Hunter Turner, Caelum Bearnson, Evan Cramer and Rheaghan Miller.

Graduation services will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Marsh Valley Performing Arts Center gymnasium, 12655 S. Old U.S. Highway 91 in Arimo.

Senior class members are: 

Dawson Anderson

Qwin Anderson

Katie Babcock

Riley Bartlett

Caelum Bearnson

Adri Belnap

Bryson Belnap

Michael Belnap

Hayley Bennett

Austin Benson

Bradley Benson

Bridger Betty

Gavin Bissell

Cody Bloxham

Francesco Bosisio

Dalton Bowman

Easton Branson

Jaxson Briscoe

Lacey Bullock

Dylan Call

Eliza Carter

Nevaeh Christensen

Taylin Clark

Evan Cramer

Brady Dahlke

Hyrum Doyle

Dylan Driessen

Alex Evans

Braxton Foster

Colton Foster

Tristin Foster

Sarah Freeman

Tabitha Graham

Dakota Greenwood

Brayden Gregerson

Sophie Hadley

Kimberly Hancock

Camryn Harris

Charlotte Harris

Jaden Harris

Garett Hatch

Benjamin Hebdon

Katanya Higbee

Hamilton Hill

Lawrence Holbrook

Payton Howe

William Karter Howell

Claire Janicki

Jaycee Johnson

Hudson Jones

Wyatt Jones

Carson Jons

Jayden Ketner

Karson Koester

Cash Larsen

Carlee Lattimer

Paige Lish

Walker Lish

Ian Loertscher

Maycee Lunt

Abby Marshall

Drew Mattson

Charles McQuivey

Rheagen Miller

Calli Morris

Maycee Murdock

Cort Newlin

Hans Owens

Rial Owens

Robert Pavlis

Max Peck

Abby Pope

Hunter Roche

Angel Sanchez

Travis Simons

Aaron Singh

Brooklyn Smith

Megan Smith

Grayson Sorenson

Bailey Steele

Zoie Stewart

Jaydon Stoor

Jordyn Stoor

Kaden Taylor

Cody Tomi

Mikeeli Townsend

Alisa Tsai

Hunter Turner

McKenzee Turner

Paul Welton

Kaycee Williams

Payton Wood

Daxton Woodmancy

Brock Young

McKenna Young