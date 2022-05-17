SOUTHEAST IDAHO — Long-time Marsh Valley High School teacher Paula Bearnson was recognized and honored at the annual high school awards assembly recently. Ms. Bearnson has taught language arts at Marsh Valley High School for the past 16 years. She teaches regular English and three dual credit classes, including composition, literature and speech. She also serves as coordinator for senior projects. She immediately received a standing ovation from students and faculty when her name was announced.
Annette Henderson, long-time secretary at Mountain View Elementary in McCammon was chosen as the District Classified Employee of the Year. Ms. Henderson always has a ready smile and a positive attitude for teachers, staff and visitors at the school. She goes above and beyond the normal responsibilities of a secretary to assist students in various ways and make school a comfortable, safe place to be.
Ms. Henderson and 10 other employees, both certified and classified chosen from their respective schools, were recognized and honored at the regular monthly meeting of the Marsh Valley board of trustees. Each principal presented the awards to their respective faculty and staff members.
Recipients include:
Certified
Classified
School
Shane Call
Erin Selleneit
Marsh Valley High School
Martin Pope
Ashlee Guthrie
Marsh Valley Middle School
Amy Aldridge
Sandy Morrison
Downey Elementary
Tanny Davids
Barbara Guthrie
Lava Elementary
Amity Miller
Rose Motley
Inkom Elementary
Stephanie Engle
Brittni Nelson
Mountain View Elementary at McCammon
Administrative changes for District No. 21 include current middle school Principal Roland Amandola being reassigned to Marsh Valley High School as principal due to the resignation of current principal Jeff Lords. Logan Kent will move from Mountain View to be principal of the middle school. Jennifer Capell has been hired as the new principal at Mountain View and will begin duties there Aug. 1.
Returning principals at the three other elementary schools are Betsy Despain at Downey, Wyatt Hansen at Lava and Lilly Pyper at Inkom.