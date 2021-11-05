POCATELLO — Christmas in the Night Time Skies is a Marine Corp Toys for Tots fundraiser that will be held 5 to 9 p.m Nov. 27 at the Bannock County Event Center, 10588 Fairgrounds in Pocatello. There will be a fireworks show, bonfires and bleachers for the public to use.

In Building B, at the event center, there will be a chili feed, hot chocolate and Santa. Bring your family to meet Santa Clause and enjoy a beautiful firework show. There is no charge for this event. However, it is a toy fundraiser, so please bring at least one gift per family.