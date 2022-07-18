Mom will turn 90 on July 30. She was born in Idaho Falls on July 20, 1932, to Leo and Orilla Farnsworth.
She is the youngest of eight children. She attended grade school in Blackfoot and Rupert. She moved to Victor to finish her schooling and graduated from Teton High School.
While there, she met and married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Nuel Jones. They were married June 1, 1951, in the Idaho Falls Temple.
They were blessed with six children, four daughters and two sons. Their children are Vickie (Richard) Allen, Jackie (Lavelle) Rupp, Kathy (Robert) Law, Wayne (Marina) Jones, Sheri (Rob) Greenwood and Rob (Maggie) Jones.
Mom and Dad spent most of their lives in Pocatello. Dad worked for the railroad for 37 years. Mom enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother and wife.
She enjoys sewing, gardening, music, canning and cooking. She is well-known for her homemade bread, pets and wonderful dinners. We had a fun childhood camping, fishing, and watching Mom and Dad dance (they were exceptional dancers). They have 25 grandchildren, 65 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
Dad became sick and bed-ridden for 15 years, and mom took care of him until he died. He died Jan. 17, 1999.
After his death, Mom met and married Archie Stoddard. They were able to travel and had many wonderful trips together. Archie passed away May 18, 2019.
Mom’s greatest joys in life are her children, grandchildren, attending the temple, studying the gospel and supporting her family.
What beautiful ray of sunshine she is in our lives.