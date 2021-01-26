The family of Margaret Goodman Williams asks you to join in congratulating her on her 100th birthday on Feb. 5.
Margaret was born in Arimo, Idaho on Feb. 5, 1921, into a family of eight siblings. She met Ronald W. Williams in Malad, and they were married in Pocatello. They made their home in Pocatello, and Margaret has lived here all of her life. She worked for Clark Sewing Company for several years and then became one of the original Idaho Central Credit Union employees. There were only four employees at the time on South Arthur, and Margaret was a bookkeeper. In those days everything was done by hand in a large ledger book. When she retired, ICCU was moving into the computer age.
Margaret is a superb homemaker — cooking, gardening, sewing, quilting and crocheting. Her home is always one of love and caring for her family and others.
She has been active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, holding several callings within the Relief Society and still held ward callings up until just a few years ago.
Because of COVID-19 there will not be a large celebration. Anyone wanting to wish her a happy birthday are welcome to call or send her a card. Her children Judy Harris (Don), Ronda Black (Pete) and Lowell Williams (Jill), seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren wish her a very happy birthday. We are so fortunate to have her with us and love her very much.
Happy 100th birthday, Margaret.