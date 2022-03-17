POCATELLO — Congratulations to Tytan Humphries, a kindergarten learner attending Syringa Elementary, and Merrie Mencer, an 11th grade learner attending New Horizon High School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 March C.A.K.E. award recipients. C.A.K.E. stands for character, attitude, kindness and encouragement.
Tytan was nominated by his school principal, Mrs. Rebecca Bullock. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Bulluck wrote: “A book about short essays written by Robert Fulghum entitled 'All I Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten' is why I decided to nominate Tytan Humphries for the C.A.K.E. Award. Our world would be a better place if people would remember to live by some basic rules. Be kind, smile often, tell those around you that you care and clean up after yourself. Tytan is a great example of following these basic rules in his pm kindergarten class with his teacher, Mrs. Tonks. One day, Tytan was asked to come down to the office. He was being checked out by his father. Miss Robbi called his room. After a few minutes of waiting patiently, I had to walk down to his room to see what was wrong. Why was Tytan not coming? He was crying at the group table. He loves school so much he didn't want to leave. He loves learning. I persuaded him that he could come back the next day and continue. He wept down the hall. Before school, Tytan interacts with all of his playmates outside. He works with classmates during centers, and if any of them need assistance, he is happy to help. He compliments his teacher and paraprofessional during center time. He tries his best with any task given to him. If we could be a little more like Tytan, our days would be a little brighter.”
Merrie was nominated by the school's counselor, Mr. Tanner Saxton. In his nomination letter, Mr. Saxton wrote: “Merrie is a great student here at our school that balances being a mother with getting top grades. She's always got a kind smile and treats everybody with kindness. What's most impressive about Merrie is her willingness to help other students. She's had to navigate some of the more tougher things in life and is always willing to help students who are going through similar things. She takes extra time to sit down with them, give them appropriate tips and advice and even help them with logistics, helping them get where they need to be, help them become self-reliant, etc. Merrie is definitely one of our most selfless students and helps contribute to an accepting and tolerant school culture. Merrie is one of a kind!”
Tytan and Merrie were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on March 15. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The district recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.