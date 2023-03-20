POCATELLO — Congratulations to Emma Fisher, a fifth-grade learner attending Chubbuck Elementary, and Shayne Ramstead, a 10th-grade learner attending Pocatello High School, who were chosen as the Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 C.A.K.E. Award recipients for March. C.A.K.E. stands for "character, attitude, kindness and encouragement."
Emma is our Elementary Learner-of-the-Month and was nominated by Chubbuck School counselor, Paige Warfield.
In her nomination letter, Ms. Warfield wrote: “Emma is an incredibly compassionate peer towards her classmates at Chubbuck. She voluntarily gives up her recess time each Tuesday to help other 5th-grade students catch up on work in our lunch academy. While it’s sunny and nice out, she chooses to spend her time in the computer lab with me, making sure other learners stay on track. She has an amazing ability to empower her classmates as she tutors them. She patiently works together with learners to help them help themselves. Emma is able to support her classmates in a way that encourages them to celebrate their strengths, rather than feeling lesser for being behind. Emma is a great asset to the Chubbuck community!”
Shayne is our Secondary Learner-of-the-Month. She was nominated by student teacher Chloe Nielsen.
In her nomination letter, Ms. Nielsen wrote: “Shayne is an incredibly dedicated student. She asks wonderful clarifying questions that benefit not only herself but also her peers. Shayne is not afraid to give her opinion and is a phenomenal orator. She is also great at encouraging her peers to develop a positive outlook. When a student says they can't do something, Shayne often pushes them to reconsider their outlook and attempt to do their work anyway. She is a positive influence in her class and never shies away from trying something new.”
Emma and Shayne were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on March 14. McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names.
PCSD 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with Johnson Family McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize students who show great character. The district recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.
