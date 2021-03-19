POCATELLO — Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 believes a safe, supportive, caring and respectful environment is critical to student learning. The District Education Foundation, in partnership with McDonald’s, supports the Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award to recognize learners who show great character. C.A.K.E. stands for Character, Attitude, Kindness and Encouragement.
The Learner-of-the-Month C.A.K.E. Award recognizes one elementary learner and one secondary learner from our district, from October through May. Nominations for the C.A.K.E. Award are submitted by a teacher who has observed the nominee’s behavior and are approved by the school’s principal.
Congratulations to Preslee Lunceford and Andrew Millward, March’s C.A.K.E. Award recipients. Preslee is a third-grade learner at Wilcox Elementary and Andrew is a ninth-grade learner at Pocatello High School.
Preslee was nominated by her teacher Mrs. Katie Burrup. In her nomination letter, Mrs. Burrup wrote, “Preslee meets all of the criteria for this award and more. Preslee is trustworthy, polite and very helpful in the classroom. I always know that I can count on her to be a positive role model to her classmates — I see her classmates look to her often to see what my expectations of them currently are.
"She may be quiet and reserved, but she always has a positive attitude and tries her best on everything. Preslee is a great friend to all in my classroom. She will partner up with anybody and works well no matter who she is working with. I have watched her help guide her peers through activities when they need an extra boost to get started or continue working.
"Preslee also befriends people out on the playground; I see her running around with all sorts of different kids, she isn't picky! She is very kind, respectful and truly helps keep the peace in such crazy times. Preslee is a total light in my classroom, and I am proud to be her teacher! I wish everybody had the chance to know her!”
Andrew was nominated by his teacher Mr. Matt Alexander. In his nomination letter, Mr. Alexander wrote, “I would like to nominate Andrew Millward for the C.A.K.E. award. Andrew is the nicest and most polite person I think that I have ever met. Andrew is a constant voice of encouragement in my math class. Anytime a student contributes to our discussion, Andrew is there with a, 'Good job!' or other congratulation.
"His standard response of 'Thank you so much!' to anything from a new assignment to feedback to a greeting or farewell, never fails to bring a smile to my face. Andrew also takes it upon himself to help his fellow students fully understand a concept. He always makes a point to greet everyone in class and make sure they feel welcome. In this time of stress and frustration with the pandemic and hybrid learning, it is so amazing to have an example of unbridled positivity like Andrew. Thank you for your consideration!”
Preslee and Andrew were recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Tuesday. As the educational partner for the award, McDonald's provides each learner and their nominators with a gift card, along with $50 to purchase books for the school’s media center in the recipients’ names. Both learners were also recognized among their peers in their class with a special treat.