Work-related stress is very common, especially now during a pandemic. That stress doesn’t just disappear when you head home for the day. And if you’re working from home, it’s much easier for work to be a constant source of stress.
The percentage of Americans reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression has ballooned in the past year. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, that number rose to 41 percent last summer. A similar survey put that number at 11 percent in the first half of 2019.
Constant, or “chronic,” stress can take a toll on your health, contributing to problems such as:
— Headache
— Stomachache
— Insomnia
— Anxiety
— High blood pressure
— A weakened immune system
Unfortunately, people who experience excessive stress often deal with it in unhealthy ways, like overeating, eating unhealthy foods, smoking or even abusing drugs and alcohol. All that can just compound the problem.
Instead, try these healthy ways to manage your work-related stress:
— Track your stressors: Keep a journal for a week to identify which situations create the most stress and how you respond to them.
— Develop healthy responses: Instead of fighting stress with fast food or alcohol, make healthy choices like getting exercise, making time for your hobbies or meditating.
— Establish work-life boundaries: It’s hard to disconnect, especially if you’re working from home. But setting a rule not to check email after a certain time, not answering the phone during dinner, or taking a day to unplug can be crucial to managing your stress.
— Talk to your supervisor: Have an open conversation that is not just a list of complaints. Come up with an effective plan for managing the stressors you’ve identified.
Some of you might have read that last bullet point and thought, “Is it really a good idea to talk to my supervisor about my stress or mental health? Won’t that put my job at risk?” On the contrary, employee health has been linked to productivity at work, so your boss has an incentive to create a work environment that promotes employee well-being. But starting that conversation can still be tricky.
Here are some things to keep in mind:
— Consider the company culture: Do people talk about mental health? Does the company offer resources? That might indicate it is safe to speak up.
— Consider your supervisor: Have they talked about their own mental health or been vulnerable about other aspects of their life? That could be a sign of empathy. If not, start with a human-resources contact.
— When in doubt, keep it vague — but don’t lie: If you have doubts, tell your boss you’re dealing with a medical issue if you need time off to address a mental-health problem.
— Be clear about your wishes: Again, come prepared with a solution, like starting work late on Fridays so you can fit in a tele-health therapy session in the morning. Make sure the accommodation doesn’t impede your ability to do the job.
If those tips don’t help as much as you need, seek out a mental health professional. We are here to help. If you’re feeling overwhelmed by work stress, talking to a counselor or psychologist can help you better manage work-related stress and stress in other areas of your life, too.
Dennis J. Woody, Ph.D., is a senior clinical program consultant at Optum Idaho.