I write a lot about stress in these articles and for good reason — a lot of people are stressed out! But if we understand more about what stress is, and the difference between internal and external stressors, we can manage that stress in a healthy way.
Stress is just a part of life. It’s a physical response to a feeling, situation or event that interferes with our sense of well-being. The factors or emotions that cause us to feel anxious, tense or afraid are called stressors. Perception of stress is based on individual response. What may be stressful for one may be thrilling and challenging for another.
Some stressors are internal. These are stress-inducing thoughts or behaviors. These thoughts come from one’s psychological mindset or expectations. In more serious cases, internal stressors may lead to feelings of depression and anxiety.
Some examples are:
— Inability to accept uncertainty
— Negative self-talk
— Unrealistic expectations
— Rigid thinking, lack of flexibility
— All-or-nothing attitude
— Need to always be perfect
Other stressors come from external factors. These are forces that we can’t easily control. Examples include major life events, discovering your pay has been cut, urgent deadlines or an upcoming exam.
Some examples are:
— Major life changes, such as death of a loved one or divorce
— Work or school
— Relationship difficulties
— Financial worries
— Being too busy
— Children and family
Internal and external stressors can have the same physical and psychological effects. You may have trouble sleeping, be irritable, have headaches or stomach pains, or lose interest in daily activities. Left untreated, everyday stresses can lead to chronic stress, which can be even more damaging. As your body stays in a state of alert, your immune system may be weakened. You could be more at risk for heart attack and stroke, and chronic stress may upset your reproductive systems.
We cannot eliminate internal or external stress, but we can manage it. First, figure out the sources of your stress (refer above). Once you’ve identified your stressors, whether internal or external, they can usually be managed. You can often learn to respond to the stressor differently, which will help you work toward a more healthy and relaxed state. People who must engage in activities that result in high levels of stress can develop higher levels of resiliency and effectively manage the psychological and emotional pressures they encounter. This type of “stress inoculation” results in better sustained performance and increased awareness of alternative approaches to resolving their challenges.
Some important tools are:
— Stress-relief techniques
— Adjusting your thinking to a positive attitude
— Eating a well-balanced diet and staying active
— Mindful awareness of different strategies for resolving the stressors encountered.
If that’s not helping and you feel depressed or hopeless, seek help from your doctor or a mental health professional right away. The earlier you seek treatment, the greater the chances of successfully coping with stress.
Dr. Dennis Woody is a pediatric neuropsychologist providing support to Optum Idaho’s Medical team for care management and has been with the team since 2013. Before coming to Optum, Dr. Woody practiced in Idaho for 27 years with an emphasis in consultation for children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental, neurological and behavioral health concerns.