AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect connected to a shooting incident that happened yesterday evening. Deputies assigned to the Ammon division responded to an apartment complex on Maiben Street at approximately 8:23 p.m. last night to a report of a male who shot a gun inside an apartment.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that 26-year-old Talon S. Cavanaugh arrived at an apartment occupied by his ex-wife and children and kicked in the locked door to make the entry. Cavanaugh apparently confronted his ex-wife and one of the children, pointed a handgun at her and fired a shot just over her head into the wall before fleeing the area in a vehicle.
Deputies have been searching for Cavanaugh and are asking that anyone with information as to his whereabouts. Contact dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 208-522-1983, online at www.ifcrime.org or the P3 tips app on your mobile device. Cavanaugh is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Cavanaugh is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet, 1 inch tall and 170 pounds. Witnesses described a vehicle Cavanaugh was driving as a blue/green color passenger car with Idaho license plate 8BML025, which does not belong to that particular vehicle.