Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ammon Division arrested 27-year-old Brandon M. Jones Saturday afternoon after responding to a report of a burglary at the Ammon Walmart. At approximately 3:10 p..m, Walmart employees called dispatch to report a man who left their store with two TVs, loaded them into a pickup truck and began to drive away. Dispatch broadcast a description of the suspect and the pickup truck he was driving to deputies who were responding to the area, advising that the stolen TVs could be seen in the back. Walmart staff also advised the man was a suspect in multiple previous thefts from the store.
Moments later a deputy observed the suspect vehicle near Derrold Avenue and 25th East but lost sight of it while attempting to navigate traffic to get behind it. Another deputy in that area located the vehicle leaving a business behind the Edwards Theater Complex and head into the neighborhood on South Eagle Drive. Deputies were able to make a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle near Falcon Drive and 17th Street, identifying Mr. Jones as the driver.
As deputies spoke with Mr. Jones, he appeared to be under the influence of some type of narcotics and at first told deputies he bought the TVs online. Mr. Jones then pleaded with deputies to let him just return the TVs to the store. Deputies placed Mr. Jones under arrest and during an inventory of his vehicle, located items of drug paraphernalia indicating heroin and methamphetamine use. Deputies also located a container with just under 2 grams of methamphetamine inside.
Walmart staff was able to retrieve their TVs from Mr. Jones' vehicle and deputies transported him to the Bonneville County Jail. Mr. Jones was booked for felony charges of burglary and possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Jones was also issued citations relating to his expired driver’s license and vehicle registration and failure to provide insurance.