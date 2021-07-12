IDAHO FALLS — Just before 11 p.m. Friday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Police were notified by dispatch of a possible intoxicated driver near S. Holmes and Sunnyside Road.
The caller advised the suspect vehicle had almost struck another vehicle and had pulled into the Home Depot parking lot. An Idaho Falls Police officer and a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy located the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who smelled strongly of an alcoholic beverage and appeared intoxicated.
The driver was identified as 39-year-old Christopher E. Lusk of Bonneville County and had admitted to the deputy he had been drinking beer. After field sobriety testing, Mr. Lusk was able to provide a breath sample that indicated a level of intoxication of more than four times the legal limit.
Mr. Lusk was placed under arrest, and due to his extreme level of intoxication, was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital to be medically cleared before being transported to the Bonneville County Jail. Deputies found Mr. Lusk to have previous convictions of DUI, one of which being a charge of excessive DUI within the past 5 years, and was booked into jail for third offense felony DUI.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office reminds motorists who have been drinking or using illegal drugs to be responsible and don’t get behind the wheel of a vehicle. Plan for a safe ride home, and don’t take the chance of being arrested or involved in a crash that could injure you or others on our roadways.
This incident is one of many where witnesses took time to contact dispatch or local law enforcement, helping them intercept intoxicated drivers before they were involved in a serious crash. Our deputies always recommend being a good witness and contacting dispatch whenever you suspect an impaired driver is on our roads.