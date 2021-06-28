IDAHO FALLS — Sunday afternoon around 3:40 p.m., Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ammon Division and Idaho Falls Fire were dispatched to a male passed out in his car in the roadway in the 3000 East block of 17th Street. Deputies arrived and found the man, later identified as 37-year-old Spencer M. Crumley, unresponsive in the vehicle. Deputies could see items of drug paraphernalia in Mr. Crumley’s hands and believed he may be under the influence. Paramedics from Idaho Falls Fire were able to get Mr. Crumley to wake up, and when asked, he denied using drugs.
Mr. Crumley was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital by ambulance as a precaution and cleared for any medical issues. Deputies obtained a search warrant for a sample of Mr. Crumley’s blood to determine the level of intoxication and the type of substances that may be causing it. A check of Mr. Crumley’s criminal history found that he had two prior convictions of driving under the influence within the past 10 years.
Deputies then transported Mr. Crumley to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for third offense driving under the influence, a felony.