IDAHO FALLS — At 8:55 a.m. on Saturday, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a report of a suspicious male sleeping in a vehicle at a business in the 2500 North block of 15th East. Deputies arrived and made contact with the man, identifying him as 42-year-old Daniel J. Gneiting of Idaho Falls. As Gneiting was telling deputies his car battery died, and he was waiting for a friend to come and help him jumpstart it, they observed he had slurred speech and signs of impairment.
A K-9 deputy arrived on the scene, and using his K-9 was alerted to the presence of illegal drugs inside the vehicle. Deputies located broken glass drug pipes used for smoking methamphetamine along with a separate drug pipe with over 10 grams of methamphetamine inside of it.
Mr. Gneiting was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.