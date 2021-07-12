AMMON — Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ammon Division were dispatched to a disturbance Saturday evening in the 4000 E. block of Birchwood in Ammon. The call came in around 10:45 p.m., reporting a male and female had an altercation where the male was threatening to kill the female and damaging the residence. Deputies arrived at the residence and detained the male, identifying him as 35-year-old Russell E. Marlof. Mr. Marlof admitted to deputies he had been arguing with the female and punched holes in the walls but denied touching the female.
During an interview with the victim, deputies were advised the two were arguing and Marlof was punching holes in the walls. During this time, the victim stepped between Marlof and their child, and that is when he put his hands around her throat. Mr. Marlof apparently made threats to kill the victim and her family and after a few seconds released the victim, and she was able to leave the residence and call for help. Deputies observed marks on the victim’s neck and were told by her she was coughing and feeling nauseous after Mr. Marlof removed his hands from her neck.
Deputies transported Mr. Marlof to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for attempted strangulation, a felony.