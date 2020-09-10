IDAHO FALLS — On Friday at approximately 5:30 p.m., an Idaho Falls Police officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of 17th Street and Curtis Avenue after the driver made an improper turn out of a parking lot.
The officer activated his overhead emergency lights and siren behind the vehicle, indicating the need to stop and pullover. The vehicle failed to pull over and began accelerating away from the officer, attempting to flee from the officer. Due to concern for other drivers and pedestrians in the area, the officer noted the license plate, make and model of the vehicle, and discontinued attempting to stop the vehicle at that time.
The officer drove to the last intersection that he had seen the vehicle and was able to see that the suspect vehicle had collided with another vehicle near the 300 block of Maple Street. The suspect vehicle appeared to have sustained significant damage and was unoccupied. The second vehicle appeared to have sustained minor damage and the driver of that vehicle fortunately did not sustain any serious injuries.
A witness gave a description of the suspect driver and reported that they had seen the suspect flee into a nearby backyard.
Idaho Falls police officers searched the area but were unable to locate the driver outside and had reason to believe that the suspect may have entered a home in the area. Officers obtained consent from a resident at the home to search the house.
Officers located the suspect hiding in the basement crawlspace of the residence and gave him instructions to exit the crawlspace. The suspect complied and officers were able to safely take him into custody without further incident.
The suspect was identified as Henry Charboneau who has a suspended license and has been cited four times for driving without privileges since 2017. Charboneau, a 32-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested for misdemeanor driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident, and felony attempting to elude a police officer in a motor vehicle and was taken to the Bonneville County Jail.