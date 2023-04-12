MALAD — Gov. Brad Little’s next Capital for a Day event will be held in Malad City on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The public is invited to join officials at the Oneida County Event Center, located at 459 S. Main St. in Malad City, from 10 a.m. to noon. Following a lunch break, officials will meet with and take questions from the public in the Malad High School gymnasium, located at 181 Jenkins Ave. in Malad City, from 1:15 to 3 p.m.

