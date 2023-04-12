MALAD — Gov. Brad Little’s next Capital for a Day event will be held in Malad City on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The public is invited to join officials at the Oneida County Event Center, located at 459 S. Main St. in Malad City, from 10 a.m. to noon. Following a lunch break, officials will meet with and take questions from the public in the Malad High School gymnasium, located at 181 Jenkins Ave. in Malad City, from 1:15 to 3 p.m.
Officials joining Gov. Little include:
— Idaho Secretary of State Phil McGrane.
— Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody.
— Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen.
— Idaho Department of Water Resources Director Gary Spackman.
— Idaho Transportation Department Director Scott Stokes.
In addition, local officials and representatives of the following agencies and state entities will be on hand to help answer questions: Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, Idaho Lottery and the Idaho Division of Veterans Services.
“It is an honor to bring my next Capital for a Day to Malad City,” Gov. Little said. “This event will give the good people of Oneida County a chance to discuss what’s on their minds when it comes to good government and how we can better serve them.”
