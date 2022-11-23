MALAD CITY — Community bankers around the country gathered in Washington this past week to discuss the latest challenges currently facing community banks across the country, according to Bruce Lowry, president and CEO of Ireland Bank.
Mr. Lowry, who attended the ABA Community Bankers Council meeting Nov. 14-16, said the bankers talked at length about public policy, operations and business issues that might impact the nation’s hometown banks and their communities.
“Community banks are such a vital part of our financial industry’s infrastructure,” said Mr. Lowry. “The strength and success of these banks have a great impact on the vitality of the communities they serve.”
Bankers had discussions on the impacts of mid-term elections results, legislative priorities for the new Congress, debit and credit card interchange, data aggregation, P2P payments liability, cannabis banking, ECORA, NSF fees, central bank digital currency and other deposit substitution threats and bank ownership changes. Council members also had a chance to share ways rising rates and inflation have affected the business of banking and exchange ideas on operational and business best practices.
The ABA Community Bankers Council, which meets twice a year, is made up of approximately 100 bankers across the country from institutions with generally less than $5 billion in assets. Members are appointed by the ABA chair.
Bruce Lowry has worked in the banking industry in Southern Idaho for over 30 years. Mr. Lowry has been president and CEO of Ireland Bank since April of 2011, he has been active in banking association organizations for many years serving on the board of directors of the Idaho Bankers Association, Idaho Community Bankers Association, Western Bankers Association and is the immediate past chairman of the Idaho Bankers Association. Mr. Lowry recently finished a two-year term on the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation’s Advisory Committee for Community Banking.
Ireland Bank is Idaho’s oldest state-chartered bank, being founded in 1892. Still headquartered in Malad City, Ireland Bank serves 13 Idaho communities with 14 branch locations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.