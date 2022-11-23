MALAD CITY — Community bankers around the country gathered in Washington this past week to discuss the latest challenges currently facing community banks across the country, according to Bruce Lowry, president and CEO of Ireland Bank.

Mr. Lowry, who attended the ABA Community Bankers Council meeting Nov. 14-16, said the bankers talked at length about public policy, operations and business issues that might impact the nation’s hometown banks and their communities.

