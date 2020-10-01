Tucked away in our kitchen cupboards are those favorite recipes. They could be in a book, binder, printed page or card. Passed down from one generation to the next, the recipes bring a rush of memories, flavors and contentment.
Fast forward to 2020, where we know so much more about bacteria and viruses which may harm ourselves and spoil our food. There are easy practices to follow which make food preparation as food safe as possible. Take your favorite recipe and add Safe Recipe Style Guide statements in quotes where indicated.
Temperature. “Cook until internal temperature reaches XX (fill in the blank and include chart with specific foods) on the food thermometer.”
Hand washing. “Wash hands with soap and water.” (Include this at beginning of recipe and after each touch of raw meats, poultry, seafood or eggs).
Cross-contamination. “Wash (insert cutting board, counter, utensil, serving plate) after touching raw meats, poultry, seafood or eggs.” “Do not reuse marinades used on raw foods.” “Do not rinse raw poultry or meat.”
Produce. “Gently rub produce under cold running water.” “Scrub firm produce with a clean vegetable brush under running water.”
To view recipes already written using the Safe Recipe Style Guide, visit saferecipeguide.org.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.