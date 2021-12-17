With several things in the health and fitness arena, catchphrases and/or thoughts are pinned down as the end-all excuse for both successes and failures with health-related quests.
Metabolic rate is one of these terms.
For everything from ease of digestion, to improved energy levels, to the reason for gaining or losing weight easily, many popular recommendations focus on your metabolism or metabolic rate as the reason for potential failure as well as the reason for possible success. A fast metabolic rate and/or metabolism is what so many health experts propose they can do for you if you take their supplements, or their exercise routine, or their sleep patterns, or their dietary suggestions.
Story continues below video
The fact is, however, the secret to health goals and long-term quality of life is not a fast metabolism, it’s a flexible one.
Metabolic flexibility refers to the capacity to adapt to fuel usage and availability both, as energy demands and nutrient availability change. When one does not have metabolic flexibility, health consequences such as high blood pressure, type II diabetes and obesity are the outcomes. Metabolic inflexibility shows up as fatigue after eating, midday energy crashes, difficulty with weight management and even mental health symptoms such as anxiety and depression. Over time, blood sugars rise, insulin resistance starts and the progression to Western diseases has begun.
When your metabolism is flexible, you tend to have more sustained energy, you utilize fat storage more quickly, you sleep better and weight is easier to control.
What is the key to a flexible metabolism? At the top of the list is daily movement.
Regular physical activity that includes cardiovascular training as well as weight lifting changes you at a cellular level and, though it does not necessarily make your metabolic rate faster, it does make it more flexible.
Dietary awareness such as minimized processed foods and using different eating patterns such as intermittent fasting has also been shown to change, for the better, metabolic flexibility.
No longer can anyone blame a slow metabolic rate for their difficulties with health goals. Shoot to make your metabolism more flexible, as that is the key to longevity and quality of life.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
If you would like to submit an upcoming event or community announcement, please contact our staff at 208-232-4161 or send an email to cjohnson@journalnet.com. We will also accept news from local clubs and engagement, wedding and anniversary announcements. You can post your community or club events on our calendar. Obituaries
Submit an obituary/notice All obituaries must be placed by your mortuary or onlineDeadline is 3 p.m. for publication the next day. The ISJ is not responsible for spelling, grammar, or basic mistakes.