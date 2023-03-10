SHELLEY — On Monday, Make-A-Wish Idaho and Pitch in for Baseball & Softball are teaming up to grant 14-year-old Emersyn’s wish to give softball equipment to Shelley High School where Emersyn attends classes. The wish will be granted in the baseball/softball hitting facility located near the school at 570 W. Fir St. in Shelley during an open house to celebrate the construction of the new hitting facility. The open house starts at 5:30 p.m., and the wish will be granted right at 6 p.m. with the festivities ending at 7 p.m.
Emersyn battles cystic fibrosis and must undergo multiple respiratory treatments daily as well as take a regular battery of medications. Despite her illness, she is very active, playing softball and volleyball and serving on the student council. Although encouraged by Make-A-Wish Idaho and her family to choose a wish for herself, Emersyn said: “I don’t need or want anything. I have it all. I want to share my wish with others.”
“Wishes to give are some of the most special wishes we grant. Children with critical illnesses can dream up a very special wish for themselves, but Emersyn chose to give her wish back to the community. Her selflessness will benefit countless youth throughout the region,” said Janie Best, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish Idaho.
Pitch in for Baseball & Softball is a nonprofit organization that focuses on the collection and distribution of softball and baseball equipment. They are providing a wide array of supplies for this wish, including batting helmets with face masks, batting tees, bats, softballs and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.