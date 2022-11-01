U.S. Army Master Sgt. Brian Eisch, the subject of the Netflix and New York Times documentary “Father Soldier Son,” will be the guest speaker at the 10th annual Farm Bureau Salute to Idaho Veterans on Friday.
POCATELLO — Brian Eisch, the subject of the Netflix and New York Times documentary “Father Soldier Son” will speak at the 10th annual Farm Bureau Salute to Idaho Veterans event on Friday.
The Salute will be held at Farm Bureau’s 275 Tierra Vista Drive location in Pocatello. The event gets underway at 10:30 a.m. with an informal meet and greet and concludes at 1 p.m. with professional photo portraits of attending servicemen and women by professional photographer Deloy Stuart.
While on a raid with Afghan National Police in Afghanistan’s Kunduz Province in 2010, Brian was shot three times in his legs while attempting to save a wounded Afghan policeman. Though he endured debilitating pain and the eventual amputation of his leg, Brian is the first to say, “This is not the worst thing that ever happened to me.”
Veterans and current armed services personnel and their families are invited to attend this free event. Besides Eisch’s presentation, the Salute to Idaho Veterans features a meet and greet, a traditional flag ceremony performed by the Pocatello Veterans Honor Guard, recognition of veterans with a brass quintet playing military branch hymns, a luncheon, veteran slideshow, free photo portraits for veterans and armed services personnel, and a complimentary commemorative coin.
The Salute to Idaho veterans — now in its 10th year — is a prelude to the longstanding traditions that local veterans service organizations carry out each year on Nov. 11. “We pass veterans in the street every day and never know the sacrifices they made or risks they took to protect our freedom,” said Todd Argall, Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance’s executive vice president and CEO. “The Salute is a time when we can let our veterans know how much we appreciate them. It’s an honor for us to recognize our local heroes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.