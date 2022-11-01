eisch_brian-1

U.S. Army Master Sgt. Brian Eisch, the subject of the Netflix and New York Times documentary “Father Soldier Son,” will be the guest speaker at the 10th annual Farm Bureau Salute to Idaho Veterans on Friday.

POCATELLO — Brian Eisch, the subject of the Netflix and New York Times documentary “Father Soldier Son” will speak at the 10th annual Farm Bureau Salute to Idaho Veterans event on Friday.

The Salute will be held at Farm Bureau’s 275 Tierra Vista Drive location in Pocatello. The event gets underway at 10:30 a.m. with an informal meet and greet and concludes at 1 p.m. with professional photo portraits of attending servicemen and women by professional photographer Deloy Stuart.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.