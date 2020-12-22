POCATELLO — The United Way of Southeastern Idaho will receive more than $20,000 from a generous local family — Tim and Sheri Forhan — to help launch a new and innovative program that will help low-income individuals create a pathway to financial stability.
The new program, tentatively called "LIVE Connected" will help connect, coach and incentivize Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed families to navigate the often complex social services sector in order to better access community resources and programs that will put them on the path toward financial stability.
Kevin Bailey, CEO of the United Way of Southeastern Idaho, said: “For an individual in crisis, they often have to call around to multiple agencies to find availability for a program or service. There isn’t really one central go-to place that can help them navigate a complex situation and make a plan. We are preparing to launch a multi-faceted initiative that will provide a mentor or navigator to those in need to help them access the resources they need and create a long-term plan for success. This includes a couple of key components: A community resources dashboard to help folks find what they are looking for quickly will launch in January of 2021. However, more importantly, we will fund a navigator role and shared referral system that will work directly with families to help them access a wide range of services from high-quality childcare to parenting classes, housing supports and adult education courses as part of a long-term success plan with the family in need. We hope to build a program that better connects these families to our more than 30 plus partners in the region who do such amazing work in each of their issue areas.”
The ultimate goal is that low-income families have the support and pathways needed for them to find success and financial stability in our community.
Tim and Sheri Forhan are no strangers to the mission of a local United Way such as the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. Forhan currently serves on the organization’s board and has been a long-time supporter throughout his time as an executive in various parts of the U.S. before moving to Southeast Idaho in 2002. He was intrigued by the ways in which the social services sector could be improved to better meet families’ needs and help incentivize long term success that breaks generational poverty.
He said: “I am always interested in trying to identify and address the root causes of problems. When Kevin told me he was working on a program aimed specifically at helping some of the ALICE population create and execute a personalized plan for achieving financial stability, I was excited and knew I wanted to help. Kevin explained that he needed to raise a minimum of $100,000 to launch the program. From past experiences, I’ve observed a lead gift can get the ball rolling. Hopefully, others who share the passion for working on the root causes of problems will dig in, learn about the really exciting elements of this program and will jump in and help get this into high gear.”
Bailey emphasized that seeds have been planted through this donation. “We are excited to roll up our sleeves and work with our 30 plus community partners to make this kind of a program and community-wide collaboration a success,” he said. “We hope this concept will really be a gamechanger for our community. It should help our partners do what they do best and hopefully makes it easier and more seamless for individuals and families in need to connect the varied services they need in order to achieve long-term success. We hope it can eventually be a model for other communities.”