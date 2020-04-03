With so many of us no longer needing to get up in the morning to go to work or school, it is tempting — possibly irresistible — to sleep in. Why not? You have nothing to do today but count the days until social isolation is over, right? Wrong!
There are several physical, mental, and emotional reasons to maintain a regular sleep schedule — including when you get up every morning. Unfortunately, social distancing can also cause social jet lag, or the process of going to bed later than you normally would and getting up later as well.
If you force your internal clock to adjust to your Internet or TV viewing late at night and then sleep through your normal awakening time, it increases daytime sleepiness and fatigue, and can negatively affect your mood.
Studies have shown that for every hour of “off-the-clock” sleeping you indulge in you increase your risk of heart disease by up to 11%.
These negative health effects are so powerful they are independent of how well or how long you slept. You must stick to your regular sleep clock even in these unusual circumstances we are currently in.
Of all I have mentioned above, the one that concerns me most, both personally and professionally, is its impact on mood and behavior.
At a time when social distancing does not include your spouse or children, your good mood is of utmost importance! Maybe it's not the kids or the people you live with who are making you grouchy.
Maybe your kid’s unfortunate mood is not boredom. Social distancing is of utmost importance for the health of so many people, but if we wind up at odds with household members because our sleep schedules are off, we have defeated the purpose! To stay healthy and safe, stick to your normal sleep schedule, even when it appears you don't have to.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at http://drwilley.com.