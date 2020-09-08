BANNOCK COUNTY — The Sixth Judicial District Magistrate Commission will be selecting a magistrate judge to replace Judge Steven Thomsen, who will be retiring effective Sept. 30. The Magistrate Commission asks you for your help in the appointment by providing us with your comments on the following applicants:
Eleven applicants have applied for the position:
— John Bulger, Hearn Law, Pocatello.
— Michael Dean, Boise city Attorney’s Office, Boise.
— Richard Diehl, city of Pocatello Legal Department, Pocatello.
— Rilie Fry, Bannock County Office of the Public Defenders, Pocatello.
— Carol “Tippi” Jarman; Bailey, Hahn, and Jarman; Pocatello.
— Ian C. Johnson, city of Pocatello Legal Department, Pocatello.
— Jeffery Phillips, Owhyee County prosecutor, Murphy.
— JaNiece Price, Bannock County Prosecutor's Office, Pocatello.
— Tawnya Rawlings, Bannock County Office of the Public Defenders, Pocatello.
— Mary Shea, Merrill and Merrill, Pocatello.
— Brent Whiting, Brent Whiting Law Office, Idaho Falls.
Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide. Evaluation forms for public comment may be obtained from the Sixth District Trial Court Administrator’s Office, 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, ID, 83201 or at your local county courthouse. You can call 208-236-7379 or request a questionnaire by email at kerryh@bannockcounty.us
Any individuals with personal knowledge regarding the qualification of the applicants are urged to complete the evaluation form.
Evaluations on the magistrate judge candidates should be returned to the trial court
Administrator’s Office at 624 E. Center, Room 220, Pocatello, or by email no later than Sept. 24 at 5 p.m.