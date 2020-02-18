POCATELLO — Congratulations to all our magical babies. The Magical Moments contest is about celebrating the precious lives that began at Portneuf Medical Center in 2019. When it comes to a newborn, there are hundreds of magical moments. Their first breath, first smile, first word, first laugh, first step and the thousands of other firsts. The gift of life is magical and we at Portneuf Medical Center feel blessed each year to be a part of celebrating thousands of babies' first days.
Since the early '50s, we have celebrated the birth of over 80,000 babies. Today, we are happy to celebrate the winners of our fourth annual Magical Moments baby contest. Matthew Bombela garnered the most votes and Charlotte Reign Cedeno is the contest runner up.
These beautiful babies were among over a hundred babies entered in our online photo contest this year. Voting was based on public popular vote; the photo with the most likes at the close of the contest was selected for the grand prize.
We thank all those who submitted entries, voted, participated and grew to love the babies we all grew quite fond of over the last month. A special thanks to the Portneuf Auxiliary for their generous support.
Through the years, we have been fortunate to help many moms and babies through many different, as well as difficult, birthing experiences. We provide a level of care to patients and their families that meet and even exceed expectations. Thanks for your continued support and if we can be of service, please reach out. We are here for you. We look with great anticipation to seeing babies born in 2020.