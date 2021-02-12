POCATELLO — Congratulations to all our magical babies. The Magical Moments contest celebrates the precious lives that began at Portneuf Medical Center in 2020. When it comes to a newborn, there are hundreds of magical moments. Their first breath, first smile, first word, first laugh, first step and the thousands of other firsts. The gift of life is magical, and we at Portneuf Medical Center feel blessed each year to celebrate thousands of babies’ first days.
Since the early 1950s, PMC has celebrated the births of more than 80,000 babies. Today, we are happy to celebrate the winners of our 2020 Magical Moments baby contest. This year’s Grand Prize winners are the Nelson twins, with baby Satchwell coming in as a close runner up.
These beautiful babies were among nearly 100 baby photos entered in our online contest this year. Voting was based on public popular vote; the photo with the most likes at the close of the contest was selected for the Grand Prize.
We thank all those who submitted entries, voted and grew to love the babies we all grew to love over the past month. A special thanks to the Portneuf Auxiliary for their generous support.
We look forward to the 2021 photo contest. If you are expecting or planning to add to your family, Portneuf Ob/Gyn Clinic is taking new patients. Call today 208-239-2140 to schedule an appointment.
We offer expecting moms the reassurance of 24/7 access to our level III neonatal intensive care unit for newborns who may need extra care after birth. Our private rooms include an extra bed for a guest, free wireless internet access, spacious Jacuzzi tubs, spectacular mountain views, specialized nursing care, lactation specialists, and well-trained labor and delivery team. Our goal is to provide the most meaningful birthing experience possible for each family and sharing their magical moments.