The children of Mack and Joyce Losser of Pocatello are proud to announce their parents’ 72nd wedding anniversary. Mom grew up in Fairview, Utah and Dad in Salt Lake City, Utah. As a teenager, Dad was a golf caddie for the soldiers at Fort Douglas, not far from his home. They met when dad came home from the Navy and mom was an elevator operator at the Hotel Utah.
The young couple was married Dec. 31, 1948, in Salt Lake City and sealed in the Idaho Falls Temple on May 23, 1964. Mack worked in the grocery industry all his life, dating back to when Joe Albertson’s and Dee Smith’s were new startup businesses. Dad still golfs twice a week with life-long friends. Joyce was a stay-at-home mom, read voraciously and kept the children, garden and home running like a well-oiled machine.
Their children are Ron Losser (Marsha), Debbie Myers (Jerry), Julie Reynolds, (Marvin) and Casie Spears (Jeff). They have 17 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. They were honored on Dec. 31 with a traditional Chinese dinner and a grateful farewell to 2020.